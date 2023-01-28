Muzaffarnagar, January 28: A 40-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh who earns a living by selling garments on the streets of Muzaffarnagar for an average daily profit of about 500 rupees was stunned when he saw GST officials at his door and accused him of stealing 366 crore rupees through tax fraud.

According to a report in TOI, Ejaz Ahmad, the street vendor, has approached GST officials and other "higher authorities" to intervene in the matter after he was shocked by the allegations. Tax Fraud: CBI Arrests Two CGST Officials in Gujarat's Bharuch for Demanding Rs 75,000 Bribe.

Ahmad said that he had a GST account two years ago, when he ran a tiny scrap shop. However, because of losses, he abandoned that work and started selling clothes. Maharashtra: GST Sleuths Bust Rs 45 Crore Fake Bills Scam, Businessman Arrested.

The man said he had asked a professional to close that account but doesn’t know if he did that or not. He further said that he wants the

After his home was raided this week, the man flagged the matter to the GST department and submitted the necessary documents to it. After his complaint, cops have started probe into the matter.

Cops believe it may be a huge racket as few people are reporting that their company’s account number is being utilised by someone else. Additionally, Ejaz Ahmad and his CA are being interrogated. The officials are questioning several firms and persons in connection with the matter.

