Hyderabad, Aug 19 (PTI) Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao on Friday gave a detailed presentation about various advantages that the state offers for investors in a 'Diplomatic Outreach Programme' held here.

Also Read | Income Tax Return: Here's How to Check ITR Refund Status Online.

The minister stated that Telangana has built the most comprehensive innovation ecosystem in the country, the minister outlined the progressive industrial policies and narrated some success stories.

Also Read | CGPSC AE Admit Card 2022 Released at psc.cg.gov.in; Check Details Here.

The Industries and Commerce department of Telangana conducted a 'Diplomatic Outreach Programme' to promote the state as an investment destination which was attended by ambassadors, diplomats and trade commissioners from nearly 50 countries.

Rama Rao said Telangana has a robust economy due to the thriving agriculture, industry and services sectors.

According to him, the state attracted several marquee companies that have set up their largest facilities here in information technology (IT), life sciences, food processing, aerospace and defence sectors.

Rama Rao formally launched TIA - Telangana Investment Advisor - the virtual mascot and chat bot for the Invest Telangana cell of the government.

Telangana Principal Secretary, IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan and Special Secretary (Investment Promotion & External Engagement) Vishnu Vardhan Reddy were among the senior officials who participated in the event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)