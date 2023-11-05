Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 5 (ANI): The police escort in-charge of Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy was found dead in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills area, the Hyderabad City Police informed on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as 60-year-old, Mohammed Fazal Ali.

According to the West Zone DCP of Hyderabad City Police, D Joel Davis, the police suspect suicide owing to the financial and family issues of the deceased.

"The victim who allegedly died by suicide is the escort in-charge of Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy. The victim is identified as Mohammad Fazal Ali of 60 years' age. The incident happened at around 7 a.m. We suspect that the reason for this might be financial and family issues. The forensic team is on the spot," DCP Davis said.

DCP further informed that the police have started an investigation into the matter.

"The postmortem examination (PME) is yet to be done. Case is yet to be registered, the complaint is being filed," DCP Davis added.

Further details on the incident are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)