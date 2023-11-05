Jind, November 5: Principal of a government girl senior secondary school in Haryana's Jind district has been nabbed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for allegedly sexually assaulting 60 minor girls, officials said on Saturday. On October 31, Uchana police lodged an FIR against the accused under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 354 of the IPC after around 15 schoolgirls had written a five-page letter, citing sexual assault by the principal on the pretext of failing them in practical exams and other purposes, to the President, the Prime Minister, and the Chief Justice of India.

As per police, the school principal was at large for the past five days but was nabbed by an SIT comprising DSP Amit Bhatia, women SHO Mukesh Rani, Uchana Kalan SHO Balwan Singh, and sub-inspector Prem Kumari. The accused will be produced before the court on Sunday. Speaking to ANI, DSP Amit Bhatia said, "We have been conducting raids at multiple spots to catch the accused in the state and outside the state as well. We caught him on Saturday, and he will be produced before the court on Sunday."

He said that initially, the SIT inquired about him and made an arrest on the basis of credible evidence. "Several girls have approached the education department, and many of them, in considerable numbers, have recorded their statements before the police as well. We would now check his previous service records as well. A strong action would be taken into the matter," he added.

Jind Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Imran Raza told the ANI that the district administration is also investigating the matter thoroughly. "Statements of girls from classes 6 to 12 will be recorded. After an inquiry, action would be taken accordingly. Several teams are probing the matter," he added.

