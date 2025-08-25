Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], August 25 (ANI): Telangana Police have arrested 13 individuals for their alleged involvement in a cybercrime racket linked to fraudulent bank accounts and illegal money transfers, officials said on Monday.

According to an official release, the arrests were made at the Takkellapally Government Junior College on August 24 at around 2:30 pm, following complaints received on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP).

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 26 August 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment, and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

Police said that the key accused, Boddu Sridhar, who operated a Mee Seva centre in Takkellapally, was approached by cybercriminals via the Telegram app.

He was offered a commission to facilitate money transfers into various bank accounts. Subsequently, 12 other educated youths from Takkellapally Mandal also joined the operation.

Also Read | 'Where Will All This End': Supreme Court Asks Comedian Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Nishant Jagdsish Tanwar and Sonali Thakkar to Post Apologies on Social Media for Insensitive Remarks Against Persons With Disability.

Together, they opened 60 bank accounts using fake documents and transferred money to different accounts in exchange for commissions. Investigators stated that transactions amounting to approximately Rs 8.5 crore had been carried out over the past six months, a release said.

During the operation, police seized 12 mobile phones and one bank passbook from the accused. Authorities said that a total of 108 complaints from across the country had been registered against the bank accounts linked to the group.

All 13 accused were produced before the court and sent to judicial remand.

The police team that led the investigation and arrests included Tekulapally CI B Satyanarayana, Tekulapally SI A Rajender, Cyber Crime CI S Jitender, and their staff. They were congratulated for their efforts in apprehending the cybercriminals, the release added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)