Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 16 (ANI): A controversy erupted within Telangana Congress after police reportedly attempted to arrest N. Sumanth, who has served as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Minister Konda Surekha.

On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, police reportedly attempted to arrest N. Sumanth, leading to a chaotic scene outside Konda Surekha's residence.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Samrat Choudhary Files Nomination From Tarapur Assembly Seat in Munger District, Urges Voters to Ensure Landslide Victory for BJP (See Pics).

Surekha's daughter, Konda Sushmita, intervened and stopped the arrest, accusing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's office of targeting her mother as part of a political vendetta.

Konda Sushmita, daughter of Telangana Minister Konda Surekha, made remarks against the Telangana government, stating that, "The state government is targeting my mother and father. These comments came after the police visited Minister Konda Surekha's residence to arrest her Former OSD, Sumanth, last night.

Also Read | What Is Six Pocket Syndrome? Understanding the Suspected Reason Behind 10-Year-Old Ishit Bhatt's 'Rude' Behaviour on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17.

Speaking to the media, Konda Sushmita said, "My mother is a minister, and look how they're treating us. We don't understand what we've done wrong. There are murder attempts on us, and this is a murder attempt. A lady constable came here, and I'm not sure if she was an SI or CI. They're not just going after BRS; they're targeting our residence and our women."

Sumanth's contract was terminated, which was originally set to continue until December 2025, amid corruption allegations. His sudden removal from the post has fueled speculation of a rift within the party.

Sushmita claimed that Sumanth was removed from the post without an explaination and the police officers did not carry an arrest warrant, while attempting to arrest Surekha's former OSD.

"Our OSD, Sumanth, was terminated yesterday without any explanation. The police came here saying Sumanth was in our house, but they didn't have an arrest warrant. They came in mufti, and I told the Task Force CI to bring a warrant if they wanted to take him," she said.

"We've received information that Jubilee Hills police are on their way here. Sumanth is not a politician, and he doesn't hold any position. We haven't spoken about his termination," she added.

Taking a jibe at CM Revanth Reddy, she said, "Rahul Gandhi is shouting about BCs, but here, all the Reddys are trampling BCs. We received information about Sumanth's termination, and now they're alleging that he threatened someone with a pistol. I don't know where the pistol is." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)