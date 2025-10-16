Delhi, October 16: Were you also enraged after watching 10-year-old Ishit Bhatt’s seemingly "rude" and overconfident behaviour on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17? Ever since the episode aired, the internet has been mercilessly trolling the young contestant, calling him "spoiled" and "pampered" for asking host Amitabh Bachchan to skip explanations and move directly to the next question. However, Chandigarh-based entrepreneur Shekhar Dutt has urged viewers to pause and empathise, suggesting that Bhatt’s attitude may reflect a broader parenting phenomenon known as the "Six Pocket Syndrome."

This syndrome, often observed in families where grandparents and parents cater to every demand, can make children appear entitled or dismissive without necessarily being rude. Psychologists say such upbringing fosters assertiveness but often lacks boundaries, making it easy for outsiders to misinterpret confidence as arrogance. In Bhatt’s case, many believe the criticism misses the suspected underlying issue of overindulgence rather than the child’s personality. Let’s know all about Six Pocket Syndrome. ‘Nothing to Say, Speechless!’: Did Amitabh Bachchan React to Impatient Kid Ishit Bhatt Insulting Him on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’ in Cryptic Tweet? Fans Speculate.

What is Six Pocket Syndrome?

Six Pocket Syndrome is a concept from child psychology describing children who grow up receiving excessive attention, care, and indulgence from multiple adults, typically parents and grandparents. The "six pockets" metaphorically represent six sources of support, such as food, toys, attention, praise, gadgets, and affection, lavished upon a child. Dr Rajiv Mehta, senior consultant psychiatrist at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, told the Indian Express that this pattern often produces children who feel entitled and struggle with boundaries, as their needs are consistently met without compromise.

This syndrome is not limited to only children but is often more visible in single-child households where overprotection and indulgence are amplified. Over time, children may develop overconfidence, assertiveness, and a sense of entitlement that may be misinterpreted by society as arrogance or misbehaviour. Experts argue that Six Pocket Syndrome reflects a parenting style rather than the child’s inherent personality. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: 10-Year-Old Jahnavi From Madhya Pradesh Wins Hearts, Makes Amitabh Bachchan Emotional and Takes Home INR 5 Lakh (Watch Video).

Signs of Six Pocket Syndrome

Children exhibiting Six Pocket Syndrome may depend heavily on adults for minor tasks, struggle to share or compromise, throw tantrums when things do not go their way, and constantly seek praise or validation. They may have difficulty coping with denial, failure, or frustration and often expect immediate gratification in various aspects of life.

How Can Parents Prevent Six Pocket Syndrome?

Preventing Six Pocket Syndrome involves setting healthy boundaries, encouraging responsibility, and allowing children to experience manageable failures. Parents can assign age-appropriate chores, limit indulgences, and promote peer interactions to teach empathy and sharing. Consistency, structured guidance, and praising effort rather than entitlement are key to fostering independence and emotional resilience.

Dr Mehta told the Indian Express that overindulged children, if not guided properly, may struggle with social interactions, relationships, and handling real-world challenges. The key to correcting Six Pocket Syndrome lies in consistent parenting, encouraging responsibility, and creating opportunities for children to develop problem-solving and emotional regulation skills. Experts stress that while indulgence is natural, unchecked pampering can create long-term challenges in adulthood, highlighting the importance of conscious and structured parenting.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2025 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).