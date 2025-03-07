Nagarkurnool (Telangana) [India], March 7 (ANI): Colonel Kirti Pratap Singh, Secretary of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, visited the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel on Thursday to assess the ongoing rescue operations for eight workers trapped following a roof collapse on February 22.

On Thursday, two cadaver dogs from the Kerala Police and their handlers were deployed to assist in the ongoing rescue operations at the site of the SLBC tunnel collapse in Telangana.

According to the Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the deployment comes in response to a request from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to the State Disaster Management Authority, as efforts intensify to locate survivors and recover victims trapped in the rubble.

Meanwhile, NDRF Commandant VVN Prasanna Kumar said on Monday that the operation to save eight workers trapped following the collapse of the SLBC tunnel was underway and at full capacity.

"Actually, the operation is going on in full swing. Approximately twelve agencies are working around the clock to find the victims. Unfortunately, we have not been able to locate them so far," said the National Disaster Response Force Commandant.

He further stated that both the Telangana and Central governments have deployed top experts from across the country to assist in the complex tunnel operation.

"Due to the complexity of the tunnel operation, we could not achieve success so far. However, maximum manpower is engaged in a planned manner, and hopefully, we will get success in a short time," Kumar said.

According to the NDRF Commandant, approximately 300 personnel, including 100 NDRF members, along with SDRF, Indian Army, and Singareni teams, are actively involved in the rescue efforts.

"The main hurdle for us is the TBM (Tunnel Boring Machine), which is a 1,500-ton machine that got damaged inside the tunnel, causing a major problem for us," he said.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel site on Sunday to assess the ongoing rescue operation.

The rescue operation to save eight workers trapped inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Nagarkurnool entered its 13th day on Thursday. (ANI)

