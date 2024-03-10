Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 10 (ANI): The Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) of the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) lodged a complaint at the Panjagutta Police Station against former SIB (Special Intelligence Branch) DSP Dugyala Praneeth Rao on Sunday.

According to the FIR, D. Praneeth, while working in SIB, had two rooms exclusively for himself, unlike other teams, and operated with 17 systems issued to him. He also had an exclusive and dedicated leased line with an internet connection. Through this setup, he allegedly developed profiles of unknown persons and monitored them without authorization and illegally.

"Upon investigation, it was revealed that Praneeth, by misusing and abusing his official position, regularly copied intelligence information into his personal drives and kept it under his custody. After the prevision election results, on December 4, 2023, Praneeth Rao allegedly turned off the cameras and destroyed old hard drives containing data gathered over decades, including information he obtained, to avoid suspicion. To avoid any criminal action against himself and others and to destroy the evidence, he turned off the CCTV cameras," the FIR stated.

Panjagutta Police booked Praneet Rao under Section 409, 427, 201, 120b, read with 34 IPC, 3 PDPPA, 65, 66, 70 ITA-2000-2008.(ANI)

