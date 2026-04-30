India News | Telangana to Hold Talks with Maharashtra OnTummiddihatti Barrage

Hyderabad (Telangana), [India], April 30 (ANI): In a major step, the Telangana Government has announced to initiate a dialogue with the Maharashtra government to resolve the construction of the Tummidihatti barrage.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed the Irrigation officials to start preparations to hold talks with Maharashtra seeking permission to construct the barrage at a height of 150 meters, according to the release.

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State Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy was assigned to write a letter to Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and also meet the latter on Thursday to facilitate solving the issue in consultation with Maharashtra expeditiously.

At a high-level meeting, the officials and irrigation experts suggested that constructing the Tummidihatti barrage at a height of 150 meters would enable the utilisation of at least 100 TMCs of water and fulfil the interests of Telangana, as stated in the release.

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The authorities said that Maharashtra had already agreed to the construction of the barrage at a height of 148 meters. Engineering experts noted that building the barrage at 152 meters would result in more submergence in Maharashtra territory, and hence, the height of 150 meters would help to draw water at a lower cost. In the PowerPoint presentation, the officials brought to the attention of the CM key aspects such as the optimal height for constructing the barrage and the volume of water that could be utilised based on different construction heights.

The Irrigation officials also apprised the Chief Minister that the government spent approximately Rs 11,000 crore on the Pranahita-Chevella project, and canal construction has been completed in several areas. 71.5 kilometres of canal work have already been executed.

CM Revanth Reddy stressed that the construction of the barrage at a height of 150 meters would not significantly affect the submergence of areas in Maharashtra and also assured that the government is ready to provide compensation to the displaced. The barrage would ensure the availability of water for both irrigation and drinking needs in the upland regions of Telangana, including Adilabad.

The CM emphasised that the barrage should facilitate water flows to Sripada Yellampalli Reservoir via gravity flow at a minimal cost.

In view of the BJP ruling in Maharashtra, CM Revanth Reddy instructed Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy to immediately write a letter to Kishan Reddy, requesting to persuade the Maharashtra government to safeguard Telangana's interests.

Uttam Reddy was assigned the responsibility of securing an appointment with the Union Minister the following day, meeting him in person and holding direct discussions on the issue.

Reviewing the progress of the restoration of Medigadda, the Chief Minister ordered the officials to expedite the completion of the geo-testing operations for the Medigadda barrage and complete the works before the start of the monsoon season. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)