India News | Telangana to Mark PV Narasimha Rao's Birth Centenary Celebrations

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 18 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday announced that former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao's centenary celebrations would be held in a grand scale beginning from June 28.

He said that Rao rendered yeoman service as the Prime Minister and freedom fighter, educationist, and as a literary figure.

"A man with such extraordinary qualities hailed from Telangana is a moment of pride for the state. To recollect, recall the great services rendered by PV Narasimha Rao in various fields, it is decided to celebrate his centenary celebrations on a grand scale," said Rao.

The Chief Minister appointed a committee under the leadership of Member of Parliament Dr K Keshav Rao. The government's Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, the former Prime Minister's son PV Prabhakar Rao, daughter Vani Devi, ministers from Karimnagar, E Rajender, KT Rama Rao, Official Language Commission Chairman Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao, Central Sahitya Academy awardee and noted writer Ampasayya Naveen will be members of the committee.

The Chief Minister asked Dr Keshav Rao to include six to seven members more in the committee. The first meeting of the committee will be held at Dr Keshav Rao's house on Thursday at 2:30 pm.

KCR asked the committee to get in touch with those who interacted with PV Narasimha Rao, his family members and well-wishers as well as fans to discuss and finalise plans of the centenary celebrations. (ANI)

