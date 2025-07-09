Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], July 9 (ANI): Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday launched a bicycle distribution initiative aimed at supporting 10th-grade students in government schools across Karimnagar town.

According to a press statement, the distribution ceremony, held at Ambedkar Stadium, saw the first phase of 20,000 bicycles being handed over as part of a broader CSR-supported program initiated by the minister.

Several dignitaries were present at the event alongside Bandi Sanjay, including Teachers' MLC Malka Komuraiah, District Collector Pamela Satpathy, City Police Commissioner Gous Alam, Additional Collector Ashwini, and Municipal Commissioner Praful Desai. Former MLA Bodige Shobha, Karimnagar and Siricilla BJP District Presidents Gangadi Krishna Reddy and Reddiboyina Gopi, former mayors D. Shankar and Sunil Rao, and former Deputy Mayor Guggilla Ramesh also attended the event. The presence of the RDO, DEO, and various other senior officials further graced the event.

Speaking at the event, Minister Sanjay said, "Our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi constantly inspires us to stand by the people and serve society. Following in his footsteps, we are doing what we can. The idea for this bicycle distribution came from the District Collector. She suggested that under the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative, providing bicycles to girl students would be beneficial. Based on that suggestion, we are distributing bicycles today to all 10th-grade boys and girls."

He further added, "The government does not fund this. I am not a millionaire who can spend crores from my pocket. When I approached the management of several corporate companies to request that they contribute some of their CSR funds, they responded positively. With that support, we procured and distributed these bicycles."

"The District Collector is a role model. She came from Odisha and is working tirelessly, serving as an inspiration to you all. The Police Commissioner came from Bihar. His father served in the military, and he grew up with a strong sense of discipline. Not just them, but also Mahatma Gandhi, Ambedkar, and Modi all rose from poverty. Especially Ambedkar, who endured immense hardships and untouchability, words cannot describe his struggles. Now, you have Modi to relieve your hardships. During our governance, no one will be left behind.", Sanjay stated.

According to the press statement, the Modi government is giving immense importance to the education sector. Under the UPA rule, the education budget in 2014-15 was only Rs 68,728 crore. But in just this one year (2025-26), Rs 1,28,650 crore has been allocated. This means the funding for education has nearly doubled compared to the UPA period.

Over the past 11 years, the Modi government has allocated over Rs 8 lakh crore solely for education, reflecting our genuine commitment to this sector. Although we are spending so much, it's essential to remember that until 1976, education was a solely state responsibility. Now, both the Centre and State governments allocate funds for it, the press statement stated

The statement said that "The responsibility of running schools and teaching in local languages lies with the state governments. That's why PM Modi brought in the National Education Policy (NEP) with the belief that the education sector will progress only through proper coordination between the Centre and the States."

Addressing the students, minister Sanjay said, "The bicycles being given to you today are a gift from PM Modi. Very soon, we are also going to distribute 'Modi Kits' to students studying in government schools. Regardless of the number of students, I will ensure that every one of them receives a Modi Kit."

"During my Praja Sangrama Yatra, I witnessed the struggles of people firsthand. If I were elected as an MP today, 50 per cent of the credit would go to children like you, who convinced their family members and ensured votes for the BJP's lotus symbol, the statement said.

"I constantly think about how to repay the affection that children have shown me. With sincerity, I am doing everything within my capacity to serve society and the children. As part of that, I am distributing these bicycles. In the future, I will undertake many more initiatives and work towards the development of the Karimnagar Parliamentary Constituency.

As long as I remain an MP, I will distribute bicycles every year to all 10th-grade students. I will also provide Modi Kits. This is my promise. Everyone who received a bicycle should get it fully serviced within a month. Use this bicycle to move forward in your life. I pray to the Goddess that you all live long, healthy lives and fulfil the dreams your parents have for you", the statement added.

Similarly, another MLC, Malk Komuraiah, said, "Bandi Sanjay's bicycle distribution initiative is a role model for all of us. Other public representatives should also take inspiration from this and consider distributing bicycles to students nationwide. PM Modi, who rose from poverty selling tea, became the Prime Minister. Bandi Sanjay also came from a humble background and became a Union Minister. I, too, came from a poor family and reached this position. Studying in one's mother tongue is not a drawback. English can always be learned later. What matters is studying sincerely and achieving your goals."

District Collector Pamela Satpathy said," Distributing 20,000 bicycles to 10th-grade students in government schools is a remarkable achievement, and all credit goes to the Union Minister. A bicycle is a child's first asset. For me, too, it was the same when I was a child. Instead of commuting to school by car, bike, or auto and contributing to traffic congestion, biking is a better option. It allows students to arrive at school on time without relying on anyone."

DC Satpathy said," Every parent should encourage their children to use bicycles, which will also promote physical fitness. In one word, a bicycle is a symbol of self-confidence. You all must study well and aim to top the 10th-grade exams. I hope you will excel in your future studies, become successful individuals, and serve as responsible citizens in society."

Karimnagar Police Commissioner Gous Alam said, "This is a very grand program. The Union Minister proposed it under the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative. It's truly commendable that the idea has been implemented so quickly. I sincerely congratulate the Union Minister. I love bicycles and even spoke about it during my interview. One must ride carefully otherwise, there is a risk of accidents."

Municipal Commissioner Praful Desai said, "The idea of giving bicycles to 10th-grade students in government schools was first shared with us by Union Minister Bandi Sanjay. It's wonderful how such a small idea has turned into a massive initiative. Full credit goes to the Union Minister. Since 10th-grade students have special classes, providing bicycles for free to ease their financial burden is a great gesture. I'm very happy to be a part of this initiative."

At the same event, Additional Collector Ashwini said, "Providing bicycles helps students save time and reduces the transportation expenses of their parents. Both students and their parents will always remain grateful to the Union Minister." (ANI)

