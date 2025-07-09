Kolkata, July 9: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wrote to the Vice Chairperson of the NITI Aayog expressing her strong disapproval over the state being mislabelled as Bihar in their official summary report. She condemned the error and demanded an apology from them, taking immediate corrective measures in this connection.

Earlier in the day, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale, in a post on X, shared a screenshot of the map in which Bihar was shown as West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee Led-TMC Withdrew Name From Operation Sindoor Delegation as West Bengal CM Not Consulted.

"I am writing with deep concern and unequivocal disapproval that in the 'summary report for the state of West Bengal' published by NITI Aayog and available on its website, the map intended to represent the state of West Bengal has depicted the territory of Bihar in its place," Banerjee wrote to Vice Chairperson of the NITI Aayog Suman K Bery.

Describing the error as a "grave lapse" of the NITI Aayog, the CM claimed that such a blunder in an official publication of NITI Aayog reflects an "alarming lack of diligence and respect" towards the states of the Union. Mamata Banerjee Keeps Calm While Being Heckled by Group of Protesting Students During Speech at Oxford University Event, Video Surfaces.

"The government of West Bengal strongly condemns this inaccuracy and calls upon NITI Aayog to issue a clarification and apology and take immediate corrective action to rectify the document and to institute robust mechanisms to prevent such lapses in future," she added.