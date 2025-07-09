Navi Mumbai, July 9: A 23-year-old man raped a 28-year-old doctor whom he had met on social media, and later circulated a video of the assault online. The accused, Anand Gatey, allegedly drugged the woman during a meeting in Kharghar before taking her to a lodge in Satara, where the assault occurred. He also recorded the act on his mobile phone and later threatened to make the video viral. When the victim refused his demands, the video was shared on social media.

According to a report by The Free Press Journal, the woman, a practising doctor, had first connected with Anand Gatey on social media in April last year. Trusting the friendship, she agreed to meet him in Kharghar, where he allegedly spiked her soft drink with a sedative. He then took her to Raj Lodge in Satara and raped her while she was unconscious. Gatey secretly recorded the assault on his mobile phone without her knowledge. Navi Mumbai: ‘Depressed’ Man Locks Himself In Flat in Maharashtra After Parents' Death, Isolates Himself From Outside World for 3 Years; Rescued (Watch Video).

As reported by The Times of India, Gatey later began blackmailing the woman using the explicit video, demanding continued sexual favours. Despite repeated threats, the woman refused to comply. In retaliation, Gatey circulated the video on social media platforms, causing immense trauma to the victim. She eventually approached the Kharghar police and filed a formal complaint against him. Navi Mumbai Shocker: 22-Year-Old Kanpur Woman Working at Private IT Firm Dies by Suicide in Maharashtra Over Low Salary, Probe Launched.

Senior Inspector Ajay Kamble stated that Gatey was arrested on Tuesday after a trap was laid with the victim's cooperation. She was asked to lure the accused to a meeting spot under the pretext of fulfilling his demands. Once he arrived, the police apprehended him and seized his mobile phone containing the incriminating video. Gatey has been booked under sections of the BNS and IT Act and was remanded to police custody for three days.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

