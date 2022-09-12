Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 12 (ANI): TRS MLA K Kavitha said on Monday that Telangana will oppose the power reforms that have been announced by the Centre and a resolution will be placed in the state Assembly in this regard.

"Our Chief Minister announced in Assembly that as a state, we're going to oppose power reforms announced by Centre, tomorrow a resolution will be placed in the State Assembly," K Kavitha said.

The Telangana MLC also said that Telangana is demanding the new Parliament complex to be named after Dr BR Ambedkar.

"Also, our state is demanding that the New Parliament building should be named after Dr BR Ambedkar," the TRS leader further added.

The TRS opposition to the Centre's power sector initiatives comes at a time when Telangana's ruling party and the Centre's ruling BJP have clashed on a number of issues.

Earlier on September 8, Kavitha had alleged that the office of the governor had been turned into a "political stage" working to "defame" the Telangana government while adding that "BJP-driven smear campaigns" would not cut any ice with the people.

"The office of Governor of Telangana has turned into a political stage that is determined to defame the TRS Govt and CM KCR Garu. The statements of Hon'ble Governor come at a time when they realised that the BJP-driven smear campaigns can't con the people of Telangana," Kavitha said in a tweet.

It is worth mentioning that the state's ruling TRS-led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the BJP, which is the ruling party as the Centre, have been engaged in a bitter war of words.

Chief Minister Rao has been presenting himself as a strong opponent of the BJP. In a recent meeting, he had invited "intellectuals and thinkers to join him in the fight against the division of people in the name of religion for selfish politics".

The BJP has also launched strong attacks on the TRS government accusing it of failing on multiple fronts. (ANI)

