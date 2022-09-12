The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared the MAH B.P.Ed. CET 2022 and MAH B.ED General and Special CET 2022 . Candidates may check their result on the official web portal cetcell.mahacet.org.

Those who wish to check the MAH CET exam results will be required to fill in their date of birth, application number, and other required information to check their score. JEE Advanced Result 2022: IIT JEE Results Declared at jeeadv.ac.in, Check Details

MAH B.P.Ed CET 2022 was conducted on August 2, 2022 and the re-examination was conducted on August 27, 2022. The MAH B.Ed General and Special CET 2022 was conducted on August 21 to 23, 2022.

MAH CET Result 2022 : How to Check

1. Visit the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org.

2. On the homepage, click on the link provided for the necessary MAH CET Result.

3. Enter your application number and date of birth.

4. Your MAH CET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and take a printout for future references.

The MAH-MHTCET results for PCM and PCB Groups will be declared at 5 pm on 15 September.

