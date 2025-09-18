Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 18 (ANI): A tragic incident occurred when a 26-year-old man drowned in floodwater while riding his bike during heavy rainfall at Balkampet Foot Over Bridge, within the limits of SR Nagar Police Station in Hyderabad.

The police have registered a case, and the deceased's body has been shifted for post-mortem examination (PME).

According to a police official, "The deceased, Sharifuddin, aged 26, a native of Musheerabad, lost his life after drowning in floodwater at Balkampet foot over bridge due to heavy rainfall. He was travelling to Musheerabad from Begumpet on his two-wheeler when the incident occurred last night around 10:30 PM. We have registered a case and shifted his body to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination (PME)."

Further investigation is ongoing in this matter. (ANI)

