New Delhi, September 18: Voting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections 2025 is underway today, September 18. While DUSU elections traditionally draw significant media and public attention, this year’s contest has become particularly high-stakes following intense campaigns that included endorsements from Bollywood celebrities. Additionally, the use of expensive luxury cars during the campaign trail has become a notable talking point, adding to the election's glamour and buzz.

The contest for the President's post in the DUSU elections is primarily a three-way battle among the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the Congress-supported National Students' Union of India (NSUI), and the SFI-AISA alliance backed by Left student groups. INR 1 Lakh Bond Rule for DUSU Elections: Delhi University’s Bond Requirement for Polls Sparks Protests From Student Organisations.

DU Election 2025: Who Are Contesting?

The NSUI has nominated Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, a postgraduate student of Buddhist Studies, as its candidate for the President's post. Aryan Maan, an MA Library Science student, is the ABVP’s nominee. Meanwhile, Anjali from Indraprastha College for Women represents the SFI-AISA alliance as their presidential candidate. DU Admission 2024-25: Delhi University Launches Portal for Registration to 71,000 Undergraduate Seats.

Luxury Cars, Flashy Campaigns Steal the Spotlight in DU Election

Candidates took the DUSU election 2025 to a new level with high-octane, flashy campaigns. Their rallies and outreach efforts featured luxury vehicles such as Land Rover, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and Thar, and leveraged social media extensively, including posts and reels set to trending background songs, amplifying their reach among students.

Expensive Cars in DUSU Election Campaign

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unseen Delhi University (@unseen.du)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय (@du_unfiltered24x7)

NSUI's Joslyn Nandita Choudhary During Election Campaign

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joslyn Nandita Choudhary (@joslynchoudhary)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joslyn Nandita Choudhary (@joslynchoudhary)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joslyn Nandita Choudhary (@joslynchoudhary)

Sachin Pilot Endorses Joslyn Nandita Choudhary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joslyn Nandita Choudhary (@joslynchoudhary)

Sanjay Dutt, Randeep Hooda Urge Students to Vote for ABVP's Aryan Maan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Maan (@aryanmaan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Maan (@aryanmaan)

Polling is held in two phases - from 8:30 AM to 1 PM for day classes and 3 PM to 7:30 PM for evening classes. In addition to the President's post, voting is conducted for Vice-President, Secretary and Joint Secretary positions of the DUSU. The DUSU election result will be declared on Friday, September 19.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2025 12:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).