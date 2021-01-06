Hyderabad, Jan 6 (PTI) Telangana registered 417 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total infection count past 2.88 lakh while two more fatalities pushed the toll to 1,556. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 82, followed by Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri with 34 and 32 respectively, a government bulletin said on Wednesday providing details as of 8 pm on January 5.

The total number of cases stood at 2,88,410 while recoveries wereat 2,81,872.

As many as 4,982 patients are under treatment and 43,318 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Cumulatively, over 71lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 1.90 lakh, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 97.73 per cent, while it was 96.3 per cent in the country.

