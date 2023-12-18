Dantewada, Dec 18 (PTI) Ten Naxalites, including a "deputy militia commander", allegedly involved in setting ablaze vehicles engaged in construction work last month were arrested on Monday in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, a police official said.

A total of 14 vehicles were set ablaze on November 26 in Bhansi area of the district, he said.

They were nabbed during a search operation carried out since Sunday night by a team comprising District Reserve Guard, Bastar Fighters and Central Reserve Police Force after inputs were received about the presence of Naxalites in Bechapal, Hurrepal and Gahnar villages on the Dantewada-Bijapur border, he said.

He identified the ultras as Sunil Madvi, Moti Oyam, Karu Kadti, Chhotu Hemla, Rajesh Kadti, Somaru Oyam, Madka Lekam, Supa Madkam alias Ayatu, Koya Hemla and Bachlu Madkam.

"They were held from the forests of Hurrepal and Bechapal villages. Sunil Madvi is a deputy militia commander, while the other nine are part of the lower rungs of the outlawed organisation," the official added.

