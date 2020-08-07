Jammu, Aug 7 (PTI) Security forces on Friday busted a terror hideout during an operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and seized two AK-47 rifles and four magazines, officials said.

Poonch Senior Superintendent of Police Ramesh Angral said the hideout was busted during a joint Cordon and Search Operation by the Army and the Special Operations Group of Police in upper Kalssa forest area of Mangnar top.

Two AK-47 rifles and 4 magazines were recovered, he said.

He said the operation was carried out on a specific input and it helped foil terrorists' plans of creating disturbance in in the area.

