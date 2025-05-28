New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said that terrorism is the biggest threat to civilisation and human development. Threat to one country or one region is a threat to the humanity, the BJP leader said.

He expressed hope that in the fight against terrorism, all the countries would stand together with a common front and strategy, according to a statement by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Lightning Kills Over 100 Sheep and Goats in Rajouri.

He also thanked the Sri Lankan Parliamentary Delegation for expressing its solidarity with India's fight against terrorism. The Speaker urged Parliaments of world's democratic countries to work unitedly against the global threat of terrorism. Shri Birla made these remarks during a bilateral meeting with a visiting Sri Lankan Parliamentary Delegation led by Dr. Rizvie Salih, Deputy Speaker and Chairman of Committees of the Sri Lankan Parliament, in Parliament House, today, the statement read.

https://x.com/ombirlakota/status/1927319289855344925

Also Read | Panchkula Mass Suicide: After Family of 7 Found Dead Inside a Locked Car, Dehradun Police Say Car Was Registered in Uttarakhand.

Welcoming the Members of the delegation to the Parliament House, Shri Birla said that the friendship between India and Sri Lanka is based on shared cultural, spiritual, and civilizational values. He noted with pride that the common Buddhist heritage connects the two nations. He also mentioned about the growing collaboration between India and Sri Lanka in areas such as fintech, digital infrastructure, and connectivity--highlighted by the recent launch of UPI-based payment systems in Sri Lanka and improved tourism links through sea ferry and flight services.

Speaking about the various technical innovations being incorporated into the functioning of the Indian Parliament, Birla observed that the Parliament of India is promoting public participation and transparency in the parliamentary system through the use of digital and AI-based technologies. He expressed joy at the regular exchange of parliamentary delegations between the two countries, which have promoted mutual understanding and cooperation. He also underlined the importance of capacity building of Parliamentarians and emphasized on how digital innovation and technology are strengthening legislative processes and public participation in both countries.

Birla was happy to note that Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) has over the years organized capacity-building programs for parliamentarians and officials from more than 110 countries. He hoped that the capacity building programme for the Sri Lankan Parliamentary Delegation in the Parliament of India would enhance their understanding of how the Indian Parliament has strengthened, empowered, and made the nation's democratic framework accountable to its people through parliamentary committees, legislative and budgetary processes, and other parliamentary instruments.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rizvie Salih thanked the Lok Sabha Speaker for the hospitality extended to the Sri Lankan Delegation. He extended greetings on behalf of the people of Sri Lanka to the Parliament of India. Dr. Salih said that both India and Sri Lanka share close historical, cultural and civilizational ties going back centuries. He thanked India for the support extended to Sri Lanka during difficult times and expressed hope that India Sri Lanka ties would grow from strength to strength.

Secretary General Lok Sabha, Utpal Kumar Singh remained present on the occasion.

The Sri Lankan Parliamentary Delegation is currently attending a week-long capacity building program being organized by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)