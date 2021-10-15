Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 15 (ANI): A terrorist identified as the killer of newly recruited sub-inspector Arshid Ahmad Mir, who lost his life in the terror attack in Srinagar on Sunday, was killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Bemina area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday.

"#Killer of martyr PSI Arshid killed in #Bemina #encounter: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice," said a tweet from Kashmir Zone Police.

On Sunday afternoon, terrorists attacked a police party at Khanyar in Old Srinagar City, where Mir was shot by terrorists in Khanyar and later he succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier today, an encounter started between the terrorists and security forces in the Bemina region of Jammu and Kashmir in which the terrorist was eliminated. (ANI)

