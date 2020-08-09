Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Abdul Hamid Najar, district president of Budgam BJP Other Backward Class (OBC) Morcha was shifted to a hospital after being fired upon by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, said the police on Sunday.

"Abdul Hamid Najar was fired upon by terrorists. He has been shifted to a hospital. He is a resident of Mohiendpora area of Budgam," said Amod Nagpure, Budgam SSP, Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Earlier on August 6, BJP Sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday succumbed to injuries after he was shot by terrorists in Kulgam.

In July, former Bandipora BJP president Wasim Bari, his father and brother, succumbed to their injuries after terrorists fired upon them. (ANI)

