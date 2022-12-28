Visuals from Sidhra area of Jammu where an encounter took place. (Photo/ANI)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 28 (ANI): A few terrorists have been neutralised in the encounter in the Sidhra area of Jammu on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh, the exact number of terrorists killed will be known only after the fire is doused and a search is carried out in a truck they were travelling on.

"The encounter is over. Two-three terrorists were there. There could be more. They were heavily armed. They have been neutralised," said ADGP Singh.

Talking about the operation, the ADGP said that in view of Republic Day, the Border Security Forces are on alert and today in the morning they noticed an unusual movement of a truck.

"We noticed an unusual movement of a truck and followed it. The truck was stopped at Sidhra in Jammu where the driver managed to flee. When the truck was searched terrorists were hiding inside and fired on the personnel. The retaliatory firing was done. The truck is still on fire," added ADGP.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

