Mumbai, Apr 28 (PTI) Terrorists who brutally killed innocent people in Pahalgam should be punished, an Israeli envoy said on Monday, stressing that India knows what to do to protect its citizens.

Kobbi Shoshan, Consul General of Israel in Mumbai, described the deadly attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists as terrible which reminded him of photos of other terror strikes that happened around the world, especially in Israel.

"India knows what to do to protect its citizens. Interests of India are supposed to be above all," he told PTI Videos.

"Terrorists who started such a brutal killing of innocent people should be punished. That's the most important thing," he added.

On terrorists asking about religion before shooting down tourists in Pahalgam, Shoshan said distinguishing between people is a very common practice in the terrorists' world.

"They know how to distinguish and to make a separation between their population and other populations. When you come to kill some people you are not a human being," he said.

