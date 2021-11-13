Hyderabad, Nov 13 (PTI) Telangana on Saturday reported 157 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,73,469, while the toll rose to 3,973 with one more fatality.

Also Read | COVID-19 Treatment: Scientists Exploring Medicinal Mushrooms, Chinese Herbs to Treat Coronavirus.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 56, followed by Karimnagar (19) and Ranga Reddy districts (13) , a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Saturday.

Also Read | Maharashtra: At Least 26 Maoists Killed in Encounter with Police in Gadchiroli.

It said 156 people recovered from the virus, taking the cumulative number till date to 6,65,755.

The number of active cases is now 3,741, the bulletin said.

It said 36,147 samples were tested, which took the total number of specimens examined so far to 2,80,26,658.

The samples tested per million population was 7,52,999.

The Case Fatality Rate in the state was 0.58 per cent and the recovery rate, 98.85 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)