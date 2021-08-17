Hyderabad, Aug 17 (PTI) Telangana on Tuesday reported 417 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,53,202, while the death toll rose to 3,847 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 84, followed by Karimnagar (54) and Nalgonda (29) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Tuesday.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases on Tuesday with 569 people recuperating from the infectious disease. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,42,416.

The number of active cases was 6,939, the bulletin said.

It said 87,230 samples were tested on Tuesday and the total number of samples tested till date was 2,35,66,170.

The samples tested per million population was 6,33,158.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.34 per cent, while it was 97.49 per cent in the country.

