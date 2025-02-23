Hyderabad, Feb 23 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday unveiled the gold-plated 'Vimana Gopuram' at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta.

Revanth Reddy, who participated in the 'Mahakumbhabhishekam' ceremony of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, dedicated the 'Vimana Gopuram' to the deity, an official release said.

The gold-plated 'Vimana Gopuram' at 50.5 feet high is now the tallest in the country, the release said. A total of 68 kg of gold was used in the gold plating and it extends 10,759 square feet, it said.

The CM performed special pujas to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. Later, he took the blessings of the Vedic scholars.

The ritual was performed under the supervision of Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamy, the 31st pontiff of the Vanamamalai Mutt.

