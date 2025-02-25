Hyderabad, Feb 25 (PTI) The Telangana government on Tuesday issued orders for teaching Telugu as a compulsory subject for students of 1st to 10th classes in CBSE, ICSE, IB and other boards affiliated schools in the state from the 2025-26 academic year.

An official release said the state government had brought in the Telangana (Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Telugu in Schools) Act in 2018 to compulsorily teach Telugu in government Zilla Parishad, mandal parishad, aided and also CBSE, ICSE, IB and other Board affiliated schools.

However, the previous government (of BRS) did not implement teaching Telugu in schools in a full-fledged manner due to various reasons, it said.

The new government (of Congress) took steps for the implementation of Telugu in the state and it, accordingly, held a meeting with management and conveyed the decision to teach Telugu for 9th and 10th classes in CBSE, ICSE and other boards from the coming academic year, it said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday decided to use the 'Simple Telugu' Text Book 'Vennela' for conducting exams making it easier for students of classes 9th and 10th of CBSE and other boards, it said.

The implementation of the 'Simple Telugu' textbook would be useful for students whose mother tongue is not Telugu and also those who belong to other states, it said.

The government ordered that Telugu be taught compulsorily from the 2025-26 academic year for Classes 1 to 10 in schools under CBSE, ICSE, IB and other boards, the release added.

