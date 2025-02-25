New Delhi, February 25: A shocking incident of murder has come to light from Delhi, where a man killed his wife on suspicion of extramarital affair in the national capital. The alleged incident occurred today, February 25, in Delhi's Nand Nagri area. The accused was later identified as Aman (24). Police officials said that the accused murdered his wife at his house in Nand Nagri by strangulating her.

After murdering his wife, Aman reached Harsh Vihar Police Station and admitted to killing his wife before surrendering to the police, reports FPJ. While Aman was taken into custody, a police team immediately reached the crime spot and found the body of the 20-year-old woman who was strangulated to death. Later, cops sent the victim's body to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Delhi Shocker: Man’s Head Smashed With Brick in Narela for Demanding Repayment of INR 100; Accused Arrested.

Following this, a post-mortem examination was conducted, and the police registered a case under Section 103 (1) BNS at Nand Nagri police station. Speaking about the incident, Delhi police said that after Aman surrendered, a police team reached the crime scene, where his wife's body was found on the third floor of the house.

During the preliminary investigation, cops found that the victim married Aman in November 2023. They also learned that since marriage, there have been frequent fights between Aman and his wife. A police officer said that the accused strangled his wife to death in a fit of rage at around 2 PM on Tuesday on suspicion of an extramarital affair. Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Woman After Dispute Over Payment for Sex, Dumps Body in Sack at Public Toilet in Ashok Vihar; Arrested.

