Hyderabad, Jan 15 (PTI): Telangana on Saturday reported 1,963 fresh COVID-19 cases and took the tally to 7, 07,162 while the death toll rose to 4,054 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded the highest number of fresh cases with 1,075 followed by Rangareddy (168) and Medchal Malkajgiri (150) districts, a bulletin said while providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

The State reported 2,398 infections on Friday.

A total of 1,620 people recovered from the infection today. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6, 81,091.

The number of active cases stood at 22,017, the bulletin said.

It said over 53,000 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was over 3.05 crore.

