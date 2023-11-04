Hyderabad, Nov 4 (PTI) The Enforcement agencies have seized cash, gold, liquor and freebies worth over Rs 480 crore in Telangana till Saturday after the model code of conduct came into force in the state on October 9.

A total of over Rs 170.7 crore in cash, 281.3 kg gold, 1,167 kg silver, and other valuables all worth over Rs 175.3 crore, besides liquor worth over Rs 55.7 crore, ganja valued at Rs 27.8 crore and other items/freebies worth Rs 50 crore were seized, according to a statement issued by the office of the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

From October 9 (when the schedule for the Telangana assembly elections was announced) till November 4, the total cumulative seizure by law enforcement agencies is valued at over Rs 480 crore, it said.

The state goes to the polls on November 30.

