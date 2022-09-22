Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI): Aaditya Thackeray slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over a newspaper advertisement which sought civil engineers for the coastal project in Mumbai.

Thackeray questioned Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Delhi visit and stated that his visit seemed only for personal reasons. He wondered why the interviews related to job posts relating to Versova-Bandra Sealink were held in Chennai rather than Mumbai. The advertisements mentioned that candidates will be interviewed in Chennai on September 25

Aditya questioned whether the state government would provide tickets for Maharashtra youth who wish to attend interviews outside of the state. Aditya added that the Varasova-Bandra C-Link project's delay has deprived local youth of jobs and that the government intends to bring in engineers and labourers from neighbouring states.

"Maharashtra is being pushed towards economic isolation by the current dispensation. This ad for engineers is for walk-in interviews in another State, for work that is long stuck in Mumbai. Why are no walk-in interviews in any of Maharashtra's cities? Is the CM aware of his own Dept?" Thackeray tweeted. (ANI)

