Delhi, March 8: In a scene that has moved the entire nation, the mortal remains of Squadron Leader Anuj Vashisht were laid to rest with full military honours at his native village of Kakrana in Haryana's Rohtak on Saturday, March 7. Anuj Vashisht, a dedicated officer of the Indian Air Force (IAF), lost his life on March 5, 2026, when his Su-30 MKI fighter jet crashed in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam during a routine training mission.

The tragedy was compounded by a poignant personal detail: the young pilot was scheduled to be married in just a few days. Instead of the planned wedding celebrations, his family and fellow officers gathered to witness his final journey, draped in the national Tricolour. The funeral was marked by a profoundly emotional moment that has since gone viral on social media. His fiancee, who is also a pilot in the Indian Air Force, was seen in a state of raw, inconsolable grief as she saw him for the last time. Dressed in her uniform rather than the bridal attire she was expected to wear this week, she stood as a symbol of the heavy personal cost borne by military families. Sukhoi Su-30MKI Fighter Aircraft Crash: IAF Confirms Loss of Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar, Expresses Condolences.

IAF Pilot Anuj Vashisht's Fiancee Bids Teary-Eyed Farewell

She was supposed to receive him in a wedding sherwani in next few days.. But Squadron Leader Anuj Vashisht came home wrapped in #tiranga.. MATA RANI gives strength to his parents, brother, fiancee, friends to bear this irreparable loss.#FreedomisnotFree a few pay #CostofWar. pic.twitter.com/dwVdff3E0t — Vikas Manhas (@37VManhas) March 8, 2026

The Su-30 MKI Crash in Assam

Squadron Leader Anuj Vashisht and his co-pilot, Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar, were on a training sortie from the Jorhat airbase when their aircraft lost radar contact at approximately 7:42 PM on Thursday. The wreckage was later located in a remote, hilly area of Karbi Anglong, nearly 60 kilometers from the base. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

The Indian Air Force has ordered a Court of Inquiry to determine the exact cause of the accident. Initial reports suggest the aircraft went down in difficult terrain, and search and rescue teams had to trek for hours to reach the crash site. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh expressed deep sorrow over the loss, stating that the nation stands firmly with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Tejas Jet Crash: IAF Aircraft Lost in Accident, Pilot Ejects Safely During Routine Training.

A Legacy of Service and Sacrifice

Squadron Leader Vashisht hailed from a family with a strong military tradition; his father, Anand Kumar, is a retired Subedar of the Army. Inspired by his father’s service, Anuj joined the IAF in 2015 and was known among his colleagues as a passionate and disciplined officer. His younger brother, Manuj, who works in the UK, rushed back to India to perform the last rites alongside their grieving parents.

Crowds gathered along the route of the funeral procession, chanting slogans of "Shaheed Anuj Vashisht Amar Rahein" (Long live martyr Anuj Vashisht). The presence of his fiancee, a fellow "sentinel of the sky", at the ceremony served as a stark reminder of the unique bond shared by those who serve, and the immense courage required to face such a devastating loss while remaining proud of his sacrifice.

