Did Barron Trump Buy USD 50 Million Worth of Oil Sector Stocks Before US and Israel Struck Iran? Know Truth Behind the Viral Social Media Rumours

Mumbai, March 8: Did Barron Trump buy USD 50 million worth of oil sector stocks two days before the US and Israel struck Iran? The question comes as a viral claim circulating on social media alleged that Barron Trump, the youngest son of US President Donald Trump, invested up to USD 50 million in oil stocks just 48 hours before the first US-Israel strike on Iran on February 28 began.

As per the post on X (formerly Twitter), it is claimed that Barron Trump bought USD 50 million worth of oil sector stocks. The post further alleged that the two days after Barron bought the stocks, his father started a war with Iran, which led to oil prices soaring dramatically. "He bought before the bombs fell. He bought before Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz. He bought before 20% of global oil supply was choked. He bought before crude oil prices reached levels not seen since 2008", the post claimed. Is There a Petrol, Diesel Shortage in India? BPCL Says Rumours ‘Completely Unfounded’, Assures Normal Fuel Supply.

Social Media Rumours on Barron Trump Buying USD 50 Million Worth of Oil Sector Stocks Go Viral

X post claims Barron Trump bought USD 50 million worth of oil sector stocks (Photo Credits: X/@GPX_Press)

The viral post also asked if this was a deal or a coincidence that turned a small investor into a billionaire. While the claim appears to be true, scroll below to know the truth. A fact check revealed that the alleged claim going viral on social media is fake news. No evidence suggests that Barron Trump purchased USD 50 million worth of oil stocks before the war in the Middle East began.

According to fact checks by Lead Stories/Yahoo and Times Now, the alleged claims circulating on social media appear to be baseless and have no verified information supporting them. It was further revealed that the rumours of Barron Trump buying USD 50 million or similar USD 30 million worth of oil stocks started from an unsourced anonymous X post. So far, no credible news or media houses have backed the claim. Donald Trump Attends Dignified Transfer of 6 US Soldiers Killed in ‘Operation Epic Fury’ Against Iran at Dover Air Force Base.

That said, it is true that oil prices did rise amid the Middle East conflict; however, the "insider buy" claim appears to be baseless. Hence, the alleged claim that Barron Trump bought 50 million worth of oil sector stocks two days before the US and Israel attacked Iran is not true.

Claim : Barron Trump bought USD 50 million worth of oil sector stocks 48 hours before the first US-Israel strike on Iran on February 28. Conclusion : Fact check revealed that the claim that Barron Trump bought USD 50 million worth of oil sector stocks is not true. Full of Trash Clean

