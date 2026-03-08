India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live Score Updates Online: Defending champions India are set to face New Zealand in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday, 8 March, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. You can find India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Match Scorecard here. The match offers India the chance to become the first nation to win three T20 World Cup titles and the first to successfully defend the trophy. For New Zealand, the fixture represents an opportunity to claim their first-ever major white-ball trophy. India vs New Zealand Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Final.

India enters the final following a narrow seven-run semi-final victory over England, powered by an in-form Sanju Samson and the death-bowling precision of Jasprit Bumrah. New Zealand secured their spot with a dominant nine-wicket win against South Africa, featuring a record-breaking 33-ball century from opener Finn Allen.

A primary talking point remains the "Kiwi Curse"—India has never defeated New Zealand in T20 World Cup history, losing all three of their previous encounters. However, Suryakumar Yadav’s side will find confidence in their home advantage and the support of an expected 130,000-strong crowd.

Squads

India National Cricket Team: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

New Zealand National Cricket Team: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie