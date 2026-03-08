The India men's cricket team has rewritten the history books, defeating New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium by a massive 96 runs. With this commanding victory, Suryakumar Yadav’s side becomes the first team in the tournament's history to successfully defend their title, whilst also securing a record-breaking third T20 World Cup championship overall.
The fall of Daryl Mitchell's wicket has completely slowed down the scoring rate. Mitchell Santner is doing his best to keep the Kiwis in the hunt, who is supported by Jimmy Neesham.
Captain Mitchell Santner and all-rounder Daryl Mitchell are keeping hopes alive for New Zealand, ensuring the team total goes past the 100-run mark. Both have added 30 off 16 balls, after Black Caps suffered a top-order collapse.
OUT! A brilliant effort from Ishan Kishan sees the back of Tim Seifert, who kept the hopes alive for the Kiwis. A short ball from Varun Chakavarthy, which Seifert failed to generate power, and was caught at cow corner.
OUT! Mark Chapman wanted to play the release shot, but managed to chop the ball onto his stumps. Hardik Pandya bowled the hard length, which lit up Chapman's eyes, who went for the drive and perished.
Tim Seifert is keeping New Zealand's hope alive, scoring a 23-ball fifty. Seifert welcomed out-of-form Varun Chakaravarthy with two sixes in his first over, to reach the milestone. Important for India not to get complacent here.
OUT! Axar Patel is shining in front of his home crowd. Patel bowled a fuller ball after getting smacked for runs, which produced a wicket, where Glenn Phillips got his stumps rattled.
OUT! Jasprit Burmah comes into the attack and strikes early, as Rachin Ravinda is dismissed for 1. Ravindra failed to judge the slower ball, and played the ball too early, to which Ishan Kishan took a splendid catch at fine leg.
OUT! The match-up has worked for India, and Axar Patel manages to dismiss Finn Allen. The change of bat did not help Allen, who holed out at long-on, where Tilak Varma took a simple catch.
India will take full advantage of the swing offer. New Zealand would have been one down if Shivam Dube had not dropped Finn Allen's catch just outside the circle. Allen and Tim Seifert are crucial for Black Caps if they want to chase this mammoth total down.
India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team Live Score Updates Online: Defending champions India are set to face New Zealand in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday, 8 March, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match offers India the chance to become the first nation to win three T20 World Cup titles and the first to successfully defend the trophy. For New Zealand, the fixture represents an opportunity to claim their first-ever major white-ball trophy.
India enters the final following a narrow seven-run semi-final victory over England, powered by an in-form Sanju Samson and the death-bowling precision of Jasprit Bumrah. New Zealand secured their spot with a dominant nine-wicket win against South Africa, featuring a record-breaking 33-ball century from opener Finn Allen.
A primary talking point remains the "Kiwi Curse"—India has never defeated New Zealand in T20 World Cup history, losing all three of their previous encounters. However, Suryakumar Yadav’s side will find confidence in their home advantage and the support of an expected 130,000-strong crowd.
Squads
India National Cricket Team: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh
New Zealand National Cricket Team: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie