New York, March 8: Chaotic scenes unfolded outside Gracie Mansion on Saturday, March 7, as clashing protests led to the deployment of suspicious ignited devices and the arrest of two individuals. The incident occurred during an anti-Islam demonstration led by right-wing influencer Jake Lang and a significantly larger counter-protest. While New York City Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed that no injuries were reported, the discovery of two "improvised devices", described as jars filled with nuts, bolts, and screws, has sparked a high-level investigation involving the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.

The unrest began around 11:00 AM near the official residence of NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, the city's first Muslim mayor. Tensions escalated shortly after noon when a participant from Lang’s group allegedly used pepper spray against counter-protesters, leading to the first arrest. Minutes later, an 18-year-old counter-protester reportedly ignited and threw a device toward the initial protest area. Police officials stated that Mayor Mamdani and the First Lady were not at home during the event, but a spokesperson for the Mayor described the demonstration as a "despicable and Islamophobic" act of provocation. Epstien Files: New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s Mother and Filmmaker Mira Nair Named in New Trove of Jeffrey Epstien Files Released by US Justice Department.

Gracie Mansion Bomb Attack

🚨 BREAKING: The NYPD says a possible bomb was thrown at anti-Islam protesters in New York City by multiple Muslim men. Two suspects have been arrested after allegedly throwing fused devices filled with nuts and bolts. pic.twitter.com/szEvDnt6yO — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 8, 2026

I always speak about the police running towards danger when everyone else runs away — that happened today. Officers ran towards a man carrying an ignited suspicious device. They put the safety of others above their own. Today, as always, I thank them for their noble service. pic.twitter.com/r2NzlzKfnP — Jessica S. Tisch (@NYPDPC) March 8, 2026

The Suspects and the ‘Assassination’ Claim

The two primary suspects in the device deployment have been identified as 18-year-old Amir Balat and 19-year-old Ibrahim Nick (ID tentatively confirmed). According to the NYPD, Balat allegedly lit and threw the first device, which landed in a crosswalk and emitted smoke before hitting a barrier and self-extinguishing. He then reportedly retrieved a second device from Nick before being apprehended by officers.

Jake Lang Claims ‘Assassination Attempt’

I just survived an assassination attempt by these two Muslim men; The homemade bomb they threw landed 3 feet in front of me. The detonator failed to ignite, because God is on the throne of my life. We will never surrender to Islam ✝️ pic.twitter.com/U9M3za7Ifq — Jake Lang - January 6 Political Prisoner 🇺🇸 (@JakeLang) March 7, 2026

Conservative activist Jake Lang, a pardoned January 6 rioter, immediately took to social media to claim he had survived an "assassination attempt." Lang shared footage of himself running from what he described as a "nail bomb," asserting that the device failed to fully detonate. While Lang’s supporters echoed these claims online, the NYPD has yet to confirm if the devices contained "energetic material" or were non-functional hoaxes intended to cause panic. Donald Trump Claims US Forces ‘Knocked Out’ 42 Iranian Navy Ships in Ongoing Conflict (Watch Video).

Chaos Outside Gracie Mansion

The confrontation at Gracie Mansion follows a week of extreme geopolitical and domestic tension. On March 2, thousands marched through Manhattan to protest US military strikes against the Iranian regime. Just 24 hours prior to the Gracie Mansion incident, clashes broke out at a vigil for the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Washington Square Park, resulting in three arrests.

Mayor Mamdani has faced a surge in dehumanising rhetoric and threats since taking office. Earlier this week, a prominent radio host was forced to apologize after using racial slurs against the mayor. City officials have noted that while the First Family is safe, the proximity of Saturday's "improvised devices" to the mayoral residence represents a significant escalation in threats against elected leaders.

As of Sunday morning, March 8, the NYPD Bomb Squad is conducting forensic analysis on the recovered jars to determine their explosive potential. Of the six people arrested, three were charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing traffic, while the remaining three face more serious charges related to the pepper spray and the handling of the ignited devices.

