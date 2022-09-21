Mumbai, September 21: On Wednesday, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022. Candidates who appeared for the IBPS Clerk Prelims examination can visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in to check their results. The link to check IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 will be available till September 27.

It must be noted that only those candidates who cleared the IBPS Clerk Prelims examination will be allowed to appear for the main exam. The IBPS Clerk's main examination will be held in October 2022. LBS Rank List 2022 for Nursing and Paramedical Courses Released at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in; Know Steps To Check Rank.

Steps To Check IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the "IBPS Clerk prelims exam result" link

Enter using your log-in details

Click on submit

Your IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Check the result

Take a printout for future reference

The complete details regarding the exam date and admit cards will be made available on the official website of IBPS soon. Here's the direct link to check IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022. For more details, candidates can check the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

