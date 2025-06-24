Thane, Jun 24 (PTI) A portion of the terrace of a seven-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city early on Tuesday, officials said.

No person was reported to be injured in the incident, they said.

Authorities received an alert at 5.37 am about the partial collapse of the terrace roof top structure at the Ananddham A Co-operative Housing Society, a residential-cum-commercial building located opposite a hotel at Uthalsar Naka, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The nearly 25-year-old building has 28 flats, two offices, and six shops on the ground floor, he said.

"No one was injured," the official said, adding the remaining part of the structure was in a dangerous condition.

The debris was cleared and the disaster management personnel cordoned off the dangerous portions of the structure for safety reasons, Tadvi said.

The building falls under the 'C2B' category of structural stability, indicating it was in a precarious condition requiring immediate repairs or evacuation, he said.

The Public Works Department and other authorities concerned will undertake further action to safeguard residents and prevent any further accident, the official said.

