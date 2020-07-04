Thane, Jul 4 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane district touched 40,542 as 1,948 people, including 555 from Kalyan, tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, while 45 deaths, including that of a police naik, during the day took the toll to 1,221, an official said.

A former mayor tested positive for novel coronavirus and has been admitted in hospital, he added.

"Of the 1,948 cases, Kalyan led with 555, followed by Thane at 408, Mira Bhayander and Navi Mumbai 257 each and Ulhasnagar 212. Thane city now has 10,358 cases, Kalyan 8,604, Navi Mumbai 7,602, Mira Bhayander 4,011," he said.

Neighbouring Palghar district has 7,027 cases, which includes 142 deaths.

