Thane, May 14 (PTI) With the addition of 1,782 new coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 4,96,104, an official said on Friday.

The new cases were reported on Thursday.

The virus claimed the lives of 70 more patients, pushing the death toll in the district to 8,311, he said.

The mortality rate stood at 1.67 per cent, he added.

Details of recovered and under treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

With the addition of 1,303 new cases, the COVID-19 tally in adjoining Palghar district crossed the 1-lakh mark and reached 1,00,842, another official said.

The death toll in Palghar district stood at 1,817, he said.

Meanwhile, a civic hospital at Kalwa in Thane city is being readied to treat black fungus, a serious but rare fungal infection now affecting coronavirus patients.

Thane District Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday held a meeting with officials and reviewed measures to curb Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, a release from his office here said.

Shinde instructed officials to start an operation theatre at the civic-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalwa to treat black fungus patients, the release said.

In a related development, Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske has requested Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to make available vaccines directly from the manufacturers to private hospitals in the city.

Mhaske submitted a memorandum in this regard to the Chief Minister on Thursday, the Mayor's office said on Friday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)