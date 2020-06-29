Thane, Jun 29 (PTI) Thane district neighbouring Mumbai on Monday added 1,561 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 31,850, officials said.

With the addition of 36 deaths, including 15 in Thane city, the number of fatalities has risen to 1,019 in the district, an official release said.

Thane city alone has reported 338 new cases.

The number of cases in Thane now stands at 8,506, followed by 6,427 in areas under Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, it said.

The number of cases in Kalyan Dombivali municipal limits has gone up to 6,113 and in Mira Bhayandar municipal corporation (MBMC) by 124 to 3,175, it said. The cases rose by 119 in Bhiwandi.

Thane city so far reported 311 deaths followed by Navi Mumbai at 207, Kalyan-Dombivali municipal corporation at 113 and MBMC at 142 .

The recovery percentage in Thane district stood at 47. 61 while the mortality rate is 3.20 per cent, it said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, a record 346 people have tested positive on Monday, taking the total count to 4,590.

The number of fatalities stood at 121.

Meanwhile, Bhiwandi Nizampur municipal corporation commissioner Pankaj Ashiya has informed that the swab testing facility in Bhiwandi has been augmented to test 300 samples per day.

