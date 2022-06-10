Thane, Jun 10 (PTI) Thane district of Maharashtra, which has been witnessing a steady rise in coronavirus positive cases of late, has recorded 513 new infections, an official said on Friday.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 Live Updates: Polling for 16 Seats in Four States Today, Voting to be Watched by Special Observers.

These cases were reported on Thursday, taking the district's overall caseload to 7,12,579.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Curfew Imposed, Internet Suspended in Baderwah Town After Tensions Over Social Media Posts.

On Wednesday, the district had seen 440 cases, a steep rise of more than a hundred cases as compared to the previous day.

As the virus did not claim anyone's life on Thursday, the death toll remained unchanged at 11,895, the official said, adding that the district's mortality rate stood at 1.67 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)