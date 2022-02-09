Thane, Feb 9 (PTI) Thane has added 209 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 7,06,179, an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

Five more people also succumbed to the viral infection, which pushed the death toll in the district to 11,830, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.67 per cent.

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,62,921, while the death toll stands at 3,386, another official said.

