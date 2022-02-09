Parts of Delhi and NCR received light rainfall early on Wednesday morning, bringing the temperature down. The rain, caused due to western disturbance, was accompanied by gusty winds at 20-40 kmph. The adjoining areas including the national capital have received drizzle and light rain in the early hours of today (Wednesday). According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), today, on Wednesday, February 9, with lightning and thunder, the process of rain will continue in Delhi-NCR.

At the same time, due to strong winds with rain, there is a possibility of cold returning again. Arunachal Pradesh: Seven Soldiers Trapped Due to Avalanche in West Kameng District Found Dead, Says Indian Army

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate intensity rain and thundershowers may occur in Delhi-NCR and Sonepat, Gurugram, Hisar and adjoining areas of Haryana. Also, winds can blow at a speed of 20 to 40 kilometers per hour.

There is a possibility of snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad today. At the same time, there is a possibility of snowfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand with scattered rain. Similarly, there is a possibility of thunder and lightning in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain in eastern Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan today. There is a possibility of isolated hailstorm in western Uttar Pradesh. Today, on February 9 and tomorrow on February 10, scattered rain has been forecast in West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand and North Odisha. Today, cold day conditions are likely to occur in different parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and after that it is expected to reduce gradually. Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Cold Wave Alert for UP; Rainfall Likely in North India

There will be an increase in the maximum and minimum temperatures after the activity of the Western Disturbance is over. In fact, a Western Disturbance has become active for the second time in this month. A total of seven western disturbances were active in January. Because of this, 88.2 mm of rain was recorded, which was the highest in 122 years. Usually only three to four western disturbances are active. But this time there has been a change in this situation as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2022 09:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).