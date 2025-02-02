Thane, Feb 2 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have arrested an ex-corporator of the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation and three others over an alleged attempt to extort Rs 1.5 crore from a developer, an official said on Sunday.

According to the official, the former corporator had filed complaints against a builder redeveloping a slum in Mumbai's Worli area. He allegedly demanded Rs 10 crore to withdraw the complaints and brought it down to Rs 1.5 crore after negotiations.

Also Read | AI Child Sex Abuse Tools: UK Set To Become 1st Country To Introduce Laws Against AI-Generated Child Abuse Images.

After being alerted by the builder, police laid a trap near a hotel in Bhayander in Thane district, on the outskirts of Mumbai, and arrested the politician's aide when he collected the first instalment of Rs 25 lakh on Saturday night, the official said

Police later arrested the ex-corporator and two more persons from Vasai in neighbouring Palghar district, said assistant inspector Amol Talekar of Navghar police station.

Also Read | Union Budget 2025, Most Middle-Class Friendly Budget in Indian History, Says PM Narendra Modi at Rally in RK Puram Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

A probe is underway to determine if more individuals were involved in the extortion attempt, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)