New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Chief Executive Officer of the Serum Institute of India (SII) Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday congratulated the deserving individuals who will receive the Padma awards this year.

"My heartiest congratulations to all the deserving individuals who will receive the Padma awards this year," he said in a tweet.

Also Read | Congratulations to All Those Who Have Been Conferred the Padma Awards. The Entire Nation … – Latest Tweet by PM Narendra Modi.

He further thanked the Union government for announcing Padma Bhushan for Cyrus Poonawalla, Managing Director of the Serum Institute of India (SII) that manufactured the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine.

"I thank the government of India for acknowledging my mentor, my hero, my father, Dr Cyrus Poonawalla," he further tweeted.

Also Read | Railway Job Aspirants Found Indulging in Unlawful Activities May Face Lifetime Debarment, Says Railway Ministry.

Also, Bharat Biotech Chairman Krishna Ella and co-founder Suchitra Ella will be conferred with Padma Bhushan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)