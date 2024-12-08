Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 8 (PTI) Amidst reports of a complete organisational revamp in Congress state unit in Kerala, senior leader of the party Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that there was no need to remove party veteran K Sudhakaran as KPCC Chief.

He argued that Congress has showcased remarkable performance under Sudhakaran's leadership in the recent bypolls and the Lok Sabha election.

"I don't understand what is his (Sudhakaran's) drawback. In my opinion, he deserves to continue (as KPCC chief)," Tharoor said.

His remarks came amidst reports of an organisational reshuffle in the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee and demands by a section of leaders to remove Sudhakaran from the key post, while other sections disapproved of this view.

"In my opinion, there is no need for such a change. Under Sudhakaran's leadership, the party has won 19 seats in the Lok Sabha polls," he told reporters here.

The congress seats were retained in the recent bypolls in the state and the party's winning margin has improved further in the recent bypoll to the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, he pointed out. The Thiruvananthapuram MP also made it clear that there is no meaning in changing Sudhakaran.

Apart from holding the position of State Congress Chief, Sudhakaran represents Kannur Constituency in Lok Sabha.

