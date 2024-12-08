Chennai, December 8: A third-year college student with mental health issues was allegedly raped by a group of 10 young men over a 10-month period, Greater Chennai Police reported on Saturday. Two suspects, including a minor, have been arrested so far.

The case came to light after the survivor’s father, a single parent working as a load man, filed a complaint at the Chintadripet All Women Police Station. The complaint was later transferred to the Egmore police station. The father became suspicious after finding obscene material on his daughter’s phone and confronted her. Initially evasive, the survivor eventually revealed she was taken to a lodge and raped repeatedly by a group of men. Tiruppur Shocker: Man Out on Bail Abducts and Rapes Lover’s Minor Daughter He Previously Impregnated in Tamil Nadu, Arrested Again.

Police investigations revealed the survivor met three of the suspects through a mutual college friend in October last year. These men allegedly took her to various lodges and desolate places in the city where they raped her. She further disclosed that others, whom she befriended through a social networking app, also assaulted her. Haryana Shocker: Man Rapes and Kills 3-Year-Old Girl in Nuh After Kidnapping Her, Accused Harish Chandra Alias Churri Arrested (See Pic).

The arrested suspects include a 19-year-old college student and a minor Class 12 student. The minor will be sent to a juvenile correctional home. The other suspects are reportedly natives of Arakkonam and Tiruttani and are being actively searched by police.

The survivor has been sent to a government hospital for a medical check-up. A case has been registered under nine sections, including charges related to rape and kidnapping of a woman with mental disabilities. Further investigation is underway.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

